Digital Exclusive: LAMB Theatre breaks open the vault for fundraiser event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LAMB Theatre is breaking into the past in order to help bring the future to folks through a fundraiser event.

The theatre is currently holding its biggest fundraising event of the year called The Vault, an eight-day virtual event.

“Some people enjoy shopping, so there’s an auction. Some people enjoy performances, so we got that. Some people enjoy the talk stuff, we’ve got that. We got a mystery show that’s never been done anywhere in the entire world,” said Diana Wooley, executive director of LAMB Theatre.

Diana Wooley, executive director of LAMB Theatre, said the event will feature a show on Saturday, where they present photos and scenes from the past in a way of opening a vault while projecting what the future might be.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of things from the past, bringing in past performers, bringing in past shows. We have a lot of different things that happen all the way during the week,” said Wooley.

The LAMB Theatre is hoping to raise $100,000 from The Vault fundraiser, which will go towards their 625 Douglas Street project. Wooley said any money they raise currently is being doubled by The Gilchrist Foundation.

“It takes a lot, it takes a whole village to get a theatre going and moved. So, we’re on our way, we’re over a third of the way there,” said Wooley.

Wooley said the theatre is getting close to applying to larger foundations along with federal and state grants, but for her, it’s more about what kind of presence they have in the community.

“I want people to feel a sense of pride in what our community has been able to support and how wonderful it will be incredible to see that downtown area, to join that wonderful downtown renaissance,” said Diana Wooley, executive director of LAMB Theatre.

Wooley mentions the fundraiser has been doing really well and The Vault event goes until Sunday evening.

For more information on The Vault fundraising event, click here.