Digital Exclusive: Knights of Columbus donate cans for charity

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – What began as a small community project in Dakota Dunes last year has gained momentum thanks to the efforts of one Siouxland group.

Throughout the pandemic, Members of the Knights of Columbus have been recycling for charity. The can drive was organized by Noel DCruz.

“At the time when we started this, it was a simple low hanging fruit project that didn’t need much capital or infrastructure so it was simple: just go around spreading the word through flyers and through social media that folks can donate cans and bottles and we can collect them and redeem them at five cents apiece,” said Noel DCruz, treasurer for the Knights of Columbus.

The money received from the redeemed cans then goes to two local charities.

“So when we started, we thought we could use the money for various activities, but then we decided to settle on two local charities, which is Camp High Hopes and the Food Bank of Siouxland, that even through the pandemic, the need was great,” said DCruz.

Currently, the Knights have specially marked barrels in several schools and businesses, but there are plans to expand further.

“The next thing that we’re working on, hopefully for this summer, is to have drop locations across Sioux City. So, to have at least five different locations across the city that on the fourth Saturday of the month, folks can just drive up to those locations and drop off those cans,” said DCruz.

The Knights of Columbus are also in talks with the City of Sioux City about having a permanent drop location in the future.