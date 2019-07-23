Digital Exclusive: Kids in the kitchen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —During the summer, a lot of kids go to different kinds of camps. These kids went to a kitchen camp at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office.

KCAU 9 Digital talked to Emily, a camp instructor, about what the camp is all about.

“It’s all based off of Iowa State’s curriculum and what they give us. So we just pick recipes for the kids to make throughout the day,” Emily said.

The kids learned about gardening, knife safety and germs. They also learned more about nutrition and the ChooseMyPlate Plan by learning what foods go into one of the five categories: dairy, protein, grains, fruits and vegetables.

“How and what you should do before eat and work in your garden,” Jake, a camper, said when asked what his favorite thing to do at camp was.

The instructors also had the kids play a game with a ball covered in a powder that showed the germs on their hands when under a black light.