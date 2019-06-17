Digital Exclusive: KCAU staff members help out at Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over 150 Nexstar television stations helped serve their communities on June 17 in honor of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day.

Nexstar’s Day of Caring was held Monday, June 17. Nexstar stations, like KCAU, go out and serve their community on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day.

Some of KCAU staff’s participated in this event by volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

While they were there, KCAU staff members helped with a lot of indoor and outdoor activities, as well as the lunch cookout. When the kids were outside, KCAU staff members played all sorts of sports. Some of them played football and some gave volleyball lessons followed by a volleyball game. One kid even got to play catch with a baseball for the very first time. Cards and checkers were also a couple of popular games played with the kids.

When the kids were inside, KCAU employees were able to play pool, foosball and tons of different cards and board games. The most popular gamed played was Mancala, a classic board game played with tons of strategy.

You can donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland here!