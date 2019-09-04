Digital Exclusive: KCAU Pump Up the Blood Supply

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, KCAU 9 and LifeServe Blood Center partnered up and held a blood drive in the KCAU 9 parking lot.

Donors were lining up outside the bus right at 11 a.m. KCAU 9 Digital had to opportunity to talk to some people about why they came out to donate.

“We just heard on the television and we’ve seen all the hurricane damage in the Bahamas and the request for blood so, I talked my friends into coming down,” said blood donor, Dave Harmelick.

Other donors came out because they just want to help their community and help people.

“The reason that I choose to donate blood is not necessarily because of a family issue or being impacted by the need of blood, but I see a huge need within the community itself and I just want to do something that can be helpful. And it doesn’t take much time, doesn’t take much effort and if that’s the least I can do to help people, then I’m willing to do it,” said Danielle Beukelman, another blood donor.

One man told KCAU 9 Digital he came out because he donates regularly and likes to help others.

LifeServe Blood Center will be in our parking lot until 6 p.m. Be sure to come down donate blood, save a life and get a free t-shirt while supplies last.