Digital Exclusive: Kayaking activities increase during COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many sports activities were canceled or restricted due to COVID-19, but one activity has seen a surge in popularity over the summer: kayaking.

Kayaking is an activity where people can socially distance from others and has many health benefits.

According to Health Fitness Revolution, it works the upper body like the arms, strengthens the core, and tones the legs.

Aside from physical health, kayaking also has benefits for mental health.

The sounds and sights of nature give people the chance to unplug and destress from technology.

It’s an activity for people at any level.

