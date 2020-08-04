Digital Exclusive: June E. Nylen Cancer Center starts sunscreen dispenser project to help stop skin cancer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The June E. Nylen Cancer Center started a project to help people prevent skin cancer in Siouxland with free sunscreen dispensers.

The idea came about when one of the Community Ambassador members saw a community that had public sunscreen dispensers and brought the idea back to Sioux City.

“We wanted to make it more accessible and so our employees actually embraced the idea and funded these sunscreen dispensers to pilot this summer,” said Christie Finnegan, June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

There are five dispensers with SPF 30 sunscreen in four golf courses and pools:

Two at the Dakota Dunes Country Club

One at the Green Valley Golf Course

One at the Sioux City Country Club

One at Leif Erikson Pool

The center said they may add more dispensers in the future.

“The hope is to really look at the use, the feedback, how much sunscreen are they using so that next year we can give them more sunscreen to fill the dispensers, add more dispensers in public locations, and make sure that we can still fund filling and refilling all of the sunscreen,” said Finnegan.

The center originally intended to test the project at splash pads and pools but COVID-19 derailed the plan with the closing of splash pads entirely and delaying pool opening until late summer.

Instead, they decided to put some dispensers at some golf courses. There’s been a sunscreen dispenser at the Sioux City County Club for about three weeks and it has gotten positive reactions.

“Create more awareness for skin cancer, especially out here on the golf course. People don’t realize how much damage the sun can do to you. So, it was a no-brainer for us to suggest to not only create an awareness but to actually do something and have it there for people to take,” said Billy Keane, Head Golf Professional at the Sioux City Country Club.

“They are really glad that we’re doing what we can to let people know that sunscreen is a really big, important part of being out in the sun on the golf course,” said Keane.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma was the top five cancer diagnosis in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota in 2019 and less than one-third of the population currently uses sunscreen.

Photo Courtesy of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Photo Courtesy of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Photo Courtesy of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

