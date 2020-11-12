Digital Exclusive: JROTC honor veterans with outdoor ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks all around Siouxland are celebrating Veteran’s Day, but one group is celebrating at a historic landmark.

The JROTC of Sioux City held a vigil honoring those who served at the Floyd Monument. Veteran Floyd Leaver expressed his gratitude.

“Well, I think it’s a great deal. We’re participating in a lot of things that people do; like graves, burial graves, all kinds of stuff, and then this deal here,” said Leaver.

A flag ceremony was also held at 11:00 a.m. in true military fashion with flags, marching, and a moment for those who passed away.

Veteran Norman Gries said it was the best ceremony he has seen.

“I thought this was the best ceremony I’ve seen in a long time. It gives us a representation of our younger generation stepping up. That’s what I like to see,” said Gries.

The twelve-hour vigil began at 8:00 a.m. and will end at 8:oo p.m. tonight.