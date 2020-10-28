Digital Exclusive: JROTC announces plans for Veteran’s Day celebration

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Veteran’s Day is right around the corner and students from the JROTC program will be celebrating it a little differently this year.

“We are gonna be outside instead of inside. That’s just a safety concern for everyone including our vetearns. We’ll be combining the two events all into one day. So, our vigil will last for twelve hours, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and then the ceremony will be included in that at 11:00 a.m.,” said Jose Lopez, JROTC Cadet Major.

The vigil was held at the courthouse last year. This year, it will be held outside at the Floyd Monument.

The open space will make it easy for folks to social distance from each other.

“We will be having a tailgate for the veterans and family and friends who come out to visit and watch us. It’ll be from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. We will have coffee and donuts from Caribou Coffee and Jitters out for them to enjoy,” said Angela Hartso, JROTC Command Chief.

