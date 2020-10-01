Digital Exclusive: ISU teaches Galva middle schoolers environmentalism through song

GALVA, Iowa (KCAU) – The ISU Extension and Outreach Program was in Galva this afternoon teaching middle schoolers about water conservation and quality.

The program is called Water Rocks! and it teaches students environmentalism through song.

“Water Rocks! is a state wide youth water education program. We’re based on campus in Iowa State University in Ames, but we’re a part of ISU Extension and Outreach, so we serve youth, we serve communities across the state and the whole mission is to get people excited about, appreciating, and caring for the natural resources around them,” said Ann Staudt, Water Rocks! director.

Water Rocks! is normally performed in the school gym in front of hundreds of students, but the pandemic forced the program to make some changes like smaller groups and masks for the adults, but there was one upside to the change.

“The main thing is that Fall is a beautiful time of year to be outside and we’re talking about natural resources, so what better way to do that then experiencing first hand the lovely natural resources around us,” said Staudt.

Staudt also said that she hopes the students will walk away from this enthusiastic about their environment.

