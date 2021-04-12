Digital Exclusive: ISU Extension and Outreach Week begins

(KCAU) – ISU Extension offices across Iowa will be showing thanks to their communities this week in creative ways as part of Extension and Outreach Week.

“It’s really just an opportunity for the 99 counties in Iowa to push out and let the general public know a little bit more about Extension and Outreach and also, do just that: outreach,” said Kevin Pottebaum, public relations and communications coordinator at ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County.

The Woodbury county office kicked off Extension and Outreach Week over at the Southern Hills Mall with the Robotics Club.

“So we were just out there as mall walkers came by just giving a little bit about the information about the 4H program and everything else that Extension and Outreach has to offer,” said Pottebaum.

Over in Le Mars, they have something different planned.

“In Plymouth County, we’re planning on doing a food drive which we want to support those in our community and give back to our community,” said Janelle Johnson, county director at ISU Extension and Outreach – Plymouth County.

Folks can donate food at the front office throughout the month of April and will have a chance to win a prize.

As for Kevin Pottebaum, the next activity he has planned will take place at the Woodbury County Public Library this Thursday.

“We’re just simply taking part in their storytime hour. They do it weekly where they just read to little kids and we’re taking some of our 4H curriculum, some stuff that’s typically for a little bit for the older kids as they get into school, but we want to provide that, give these research-based educational programs to these youngsters that are fun and exciting,” said Pottebaum.

Find out more information about your county’s ISU Extension and Outreach events by clicking here.