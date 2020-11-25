Digital Exclusive: Iowans are donating more plasma

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While the country waits for a COVID vaccine, folks can still help those who are recovering in hospitals.

Over at the LifeServe Blood Center, doctors are encouraging donors to give more plasma.

“So, were really pushing for the convalescent plasma now because what we’re wanting is the antibodies from people who have had the virus and it can go towards people that are fighting the virus in the hospital,” said Monica Eldridge of LifeServe Blood Center.

Donors will have there plasma checked for antibodies and will be contacted to donate more if they test positive. The process takes 5-7 days.

“So each donation that is given here can help up to four different people in the hospital,” said Eldridge.

Folks can scedule an appointment by calling the LifeServe Blood Center at (800) 287-4903.