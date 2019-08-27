Digital Exclusive: Iowa Teen vaccination rates rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Teen vaccination rates in Iowa are on the rise.

The CDC reports Iowa teen vaccinations rates have surpassed the 2017 rates in the regional (Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska) and national averages.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 2018 National Immunization Survey keeps track of the Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), meningococcal and HPV vaccines are given to children 13-years-old to 17-years-old.

In 2018, the Tdap rate for Iowa teens beat out last year’s average 94 percent to 93.4 percent. It is also higher than last year’s national average of 88.9 percent and the regional average of 86.6 percent. The meningitis vaccination increased from 83.6 percent to 89.2 percent. That vaccine also beat out the national average of 86.6 percent and the regional average of 80.9 percent, according to the report.

The report also stated the combined male and female vaccinations for HPV rose in 2018 to 73.4 percent for the first dose and 55.1 percent for the entire series. Both sets of HPV vaccinations beat out the 2017 national and regional averages. The national average for the first dose in 2017 was 68.1 percent and 51.1 percent for the entire series. The regional average in 2017 for the first dose was 66.4 percent and the complete series was 47.6 percent.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, vaccinations are an effort to protect people from the time they are a baby all the way throughout the rest of their life. Vaccines are important life-saving tools that many Americans do no use, despite the recent outbreaks of deadly diseases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health provides a vaccination schedule for children on their website.

To view the entire CDC report, click here.

