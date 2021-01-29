Digital Exclusive: Iowa State Patrol reminding drivers to be safe on highways

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Local law enforcement is hard at work making sure that drivers are safe.

In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities, the Iowa State Patrol along with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office are pulling over anyone not obeying traffic laws.

“Working with our law enforcement partners up here in Plymouth County today, we’re trying to just reinforce that message of getting Iowa’s fatality rate under 300 and this has been a project we’ve been doing for a couple of years, and we really want to start off this year correctly in making sure that we get that good step forward here in January,” said John Farley, Iowa State Patrol Trooper.

Troopers along Highway 75 will be monitoring drivers exceeding the speed limit or not paying attention to the road.

“Speed and distractions are a big part of the problems that we’re having with the collisions and crashes, but also we want to really make sure that effort is being put forth for the impairments and also making sure people remember to wear their seatbelts,” said Trooper Farley.

The project ends on January 29 at 10 p.m.