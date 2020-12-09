Digital Exclusive: Iowa DOT will be removing vegetation along U.S. 20 bypass

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa DOT will be doing some work along the U.S. 20 bypass removing vegetation.

“This is kind of a continuation of what was completed earlier in 2020, prior to the Spring kick-off of the additional work along U.S. 20 bypass. As part of that contract, we have a contractor going in to remove a lot of the dead and undesirable trees, clean up a lot of the shrubs and plants, and anticipating a replant or revegetation project in 2021,” said Dakin Schultz, District 3 Transportation Planner at Iowa DOT.

Schultz clarified the “undesirable” trees include ash trees and black locusts to be removed and replanted with pine and oak trees in the spring of 2021.

Schultz said the removal will have little impact on drivers.

“There’ll be minimal to no impact to the drivers. The contractor is not closing lanes. The only issue, maybe, with contractor vehicles or contractor equipment to and from the job site,” said Schultz.