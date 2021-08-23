Digital Exclusive: Iowa DNR official addresses concerns of Brown’s Lake water levels

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – Residents are concerned about the water levels at Browns Lake that have been dropping since July resulting in the lowest the lake has been in recorded years.

Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist, Ben Wallace, explained this is due to both the drought period and the connecting ground water to the Missouri River.

“The Missouri River is pretty low right now. It’s the lowest it’s been this time of year for many, many years and so as that water level drops, the lake wants to move that water through the ground and kind of meet that same elevation,” said Wallace.

“It’s very normal for these lakes to get high and to get low and then somewhere in between, and from an ecological standpoint, that’s very healthy. From a recreational standpoint, it’s problematic when we get into the low years.”

To keep the lake from dying up, The Iowa DNR have been using a supplementary water supply from a nearby plant.

With August almost over, Wallace assures that the lake may see some relief as temperatures start cooling.

“As we get into these later months, typically Labor Day and stuff, is a time that see a little bit more rain and then we’ll also get into the winter months where we’ll see some snow fall and then hopefully some snow melt to help it recharge as well,” said Wallace.