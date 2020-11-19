Digital Exclusive: International Fraud Awareness Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In this day and age of society, more people and businesses are using technology than ever, which makes it critical to protect yourself from fraud.

Some red flags to look out for include suspicious emails from someone you don’t know or an email you frequently contact, and fraudulent transactions.

“If another employee’s email is compromised, they may email the HR Department and say ‘I’ve changed banks, can you update my direct deposit. That happens regularly throughout the course of HR, but if you get that from your own employee, you go ahead and process that,” said Seth Mikkelsen, Solve for Tech.

Seth Mikkelsen, Solutions Architect at Solve for Tech, said people and small businesses should call that person, or business every time to double check to see if that was them or not that sent the email.

In the past, fraud was easier to detect because of incorrect grammar and spelling in the emails, but it has now become a lucrative criminal business.

“Two-factor authentication, unique passwords, it will save you without a doubt so much headache, even if it doesn’t prevent fraud, not having to worry about passwords, about having good password manager in place. It’s just a quality of life improvement where all of us today have dozens or hundreds of accounts we have to log into,” said Mikkelsen.

Fraudsters don’t target individual businesses and people but they go after all of them.

David Chance, CEO of Acuity Group, said the easiest thing for the criminals to do is to try to phish and target them to find one person or company that isn’t protected from fraud.

“To training employees to try to have prevention there to keep them out, so it’s a numbers game. They’re really trying to reach out to as many that they possibly can in hopes that they a few that have the vulnerability to them,” said David Chance, Acuity Group.

People should not use their personal bank cards when online shopping, instead get a credit card so that the card will not be connected to your bank account.

Chance mentions the most important thing is to be cognizant and fraudsters are working 24/7 to try and get into your business.

“Making sure that this is front of mind for individuals, I think is the most important thing. This [International Fraud] Awareness Week is a really good reminder that these things happen, especially in times like we’re dealing with right now,” said Chance.

Mikkelsen adds fraud is now a daily part of our lives because of the benefits everyone have gained from adapting technology.

He adds there’s not a perfect solution to completely prevent fraud for the foreseeable future.

For more information on fraud prevention, go to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice website.