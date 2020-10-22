Digital Exclusive: Importance of talking about domestic violence

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the importance of talking about this issue is critical.

The Sioux City Police Department said it’s fairly common to get domestic violence calls and they get several of those calls weekly.

“There are so many signs to an abusive relationship, but some of the more common are whether or not a partner is afraid to be around their significant other, are they afraid to have their kids around that other person, if they’re very hesitant to have their friends and family around their relationship dynamic,” said Officer Andrew Dutler, Sioux City Police Department.

Other signs of an abusive relationship include being afraid to spend any kind of money, go anywhere without their partner, or without their partner checking on them.

Officer Dutler said by talking and educating people about domestic violence; hopefully, more people will interject and take positive, effective actions in ending those relationships and getting the help they need.

“We always advocate to shelters because once a victim makes it to a shelter, they have all sort of healthy tools at their disposal to include mental health counseling, financial counseling, resources for their kids, education on what the victim cycle looks like, and how to break that victim cycle,” said Officer Dutler.

He adds if somebody’s in imminent danger, leave that situation as quickly as possible and get somewhere where you can call 911.

If someone is able to leave a domestic violence situation but can’t call 911, run until you feel like you’re safe or go to a shelter, such as SafePlace, or to a family member or friend’s house.

