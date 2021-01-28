Digital Exclusive: Importance of protecting your pets from getting rabies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Rabies is a fatal disease that affects many animals’ neurological systems, including the brain and spinal cord.

One local veterinarian said every year, the disease has been seen in domestic animals in Iowa and is harbored in animals who live in the wild.

“If an infected animal does bite another animal or a human, it can transmit through the saliva into that bitten animal or human and affect, ultimately, the brain and nervous system,” said Jacey Johnson, Siouxland Animal Hospital.

Jacey Johnson, a veterinarian at Siouxland Animal Hospital, said some of the side effects from rabies include tremors, seizures, and change in attitude and behavior.

If someone has been exposed or bitten by a rabid animal, call for medical help right away, and don’t wait to do that.

“It’s really important to prevent rabies for the individual animal, dog or cat or pet. But it’s obviously extra important and very critical that we prevent the spread throughout other mammals and humans as well,” said Johnson.

For people who want to adopt an animal and bring them home, it’s critical for their pets to get a rabies vaccine because it’s a state requirement.

“We highlight, at the time, on the adoption agreement, we have written down there the vaccinations that the cat or dog has had. The rabies information, the tag number, the expiration date. We remind them that, OK, your dog is due for a rabies shot next January or good until next October, however long that may be,” said Chris Wall, Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

Chris Wall, with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said pet owners could go 10 days without their animals if they’re not up to date on the vaccination.

If the pets are current in their rabies vaccine, they can stay with their owners during the quarantine process.

“The rabies [vaccine] itself is very, very important. If an animal is playing with you and if it plays rough and even, sort of, scratches you with its teeth, if it breaks the skin, then the cat or dog has to be quarantined,” said Wall.

With wild animals possibly carrying the fatal disease, it’s still important to still have your pets vaccinated.

“The rabies vaccine does trigger antibodies to be produced so that they can fight off rabies on their own, just like a lot of different vaccines. It’s very effective, and it is by law required after six months of age,” said Jacey Johnson, Siouxland Animal Hospital.

For more information on rabies, click here to visit the CDC’s website.