Digital Exclusive: Importance of having more than 1 COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More and more individuals across the country and the Siouxland area are registering and lining up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

With people getting one of the three vaccines authorized by the CDC, one local doctor says it’s important to have more than one vaccine available to help fight this virus.

“The whole idea is to see how many people we can get vaccinated in the shortest period of time possible. So, the more manufactures we have, the more doses that we can potentially manufacture and therefore getting more people vaccinated,” said Dr. Michael Kafka, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

Dr. Michael Kafka with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s said when individuals get vaccinated, it doesn’t mean they cannot get infected with COVID.

But when it comes to the effectiveness in stopping symptomatic infection in clinical studies, Pfizer was 95%, Moderna was 94.1%, and Johnson & Johnson was 85%. All of their studies also showed no hospitalizations and deaths.

“There isn’t enough vaccine yet available where you could have a choice of what you’re going to get. It depends on what’s being distributed in your area, whether that’s the Pfizer, Moderna, or, now starting, the Johnson & Johnson. It won’t be until April [2021] that the Johnson & Johnson will become fully available,” said Dr. Kafka.

Dr. Kafka said hospitals across the country are starting to see the effects of the vaccines with declining hospitalizations and deaths.

He mentions it’s critical for those who haven’t received their COVID vaccine to do some research before signing up for a vaccination clinic.

“The only concern I think folks should be concern about is if they got a history of severe allergic reactions or anaphylactic reactions following other vaccinations that they might’ve gotten. They should probably check with their doctors to see if they think that limits their ability to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Kafka, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

Dr. Kafka said all three of the vaccines are safe for people to get, and any of them provide the coverage needed to quiet the pandemic down.

Health officials add if you’re vaccinated, you should still be wearing your mask and social distancing out in public.