Digital Exclusive: Importance of flu shots during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the flu season just around the corner, it’s important for people to go and get a flu shot, especially during the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said getting the vaccine is an essential part of protecting the health of you and your family this flu season.

“So, getting a flu shot will help reduce the chances of a person getting sick and needing to go to the hospital. This, in effect, will reduce the additional strain placed on our healthcare system by keeping hospital beds open and available for those who really need them. People who are really severely sick with COVID-19,” said Heidi Nelson, Public Health Nurse and Clinic Manager at Siouxland District Health Department.

The CDC adds people can possibly have the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously, as well as other respiratory illnesses.

Because the flu season will be happening during the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it’s critical for everybody to get the vaccine.

“It’s extremely important that you get all of the protection you can get from the flu shot. Because you would hate to have both COVID and the seasonal flu at the same time,” said Bill Drilling, Staff Pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy.

Drilling adds getting the flu shot will also help differentiate between COVID-19 and the flu if someone contracts the coronavirus.

Health experts said everyone should be getting the flu vaccine every year.

“Because people do get very sick just with the seasonal flu and unfortunately not only do people get sick but every year people do die of just the seasonal flu,” said Drilling.

This year’s flu shot is quadrivalent, meaning it will help protect people from four different strands of the flu, two from Influenza A and two from Influenza B.

Nelson urges everyone to get a flu shot as soon as possible if you are able to, but the vaccine will not protect them from catching COVID-19.

“If you have the opportunity to get a flu shot, I definitely recommend you take advantage of it. However, it is never too late to get a flu shot. So, if you don’t get one now, you should continue to try,” said Nelson.

