Digital Exclusive: Importance of being kind to others

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November 13 is World Kindness Day, and in today’s society, it’s more important than ever to be kind to others.

It’s critical for everybody to be kind, especially for this year, because people need to remember to empathize and understand that everyone is human and we are all going through this together.

“It’s beneficial to our health to boost those endorphins, serotonin boosts up, our dopamine, our feel-good chemicals in our brains. Also, it’s good to help us feel better,” said Kelsey Trejo, Siouxland Mental Health Center.

Kelsey Trejo, a therapist at Siouxland Mental Health Center, said being able to be kind with one another will help lift each other up and get through the pandemic together.

“Giving out that helping hand, reaching out to a friend, taking time in your day to thank the cashier. I think those are very small ways that are inexpensive and accessible to most of us to be able to do,” said Trejo.

Other ways for people to show kindness to others include giving a smile, opening the door for another person, and paying a compliment to somebody.

Trejo mentions give yourself space to be human and show yourself compassion and empathy if you are having a hard time being kind to yourself.

Sometimes it’s hard for some people to be kind, so it’s important to be kind to yourself, especially when you’ve had a bad day or stressed out.

For more information on how kindness is helpful to your health, visit the Random Acts of Kindness website.

Also, click here to learn about more ways to show kindness to others.