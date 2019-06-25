Digital Exclusive: I’m T-Rex

The Sioux City Public Museum puts on several different summer programs for kids.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During the summer months, there are tons of summer programs for kids to enjoy.

The Sioux City Public Museum puts on several different summer programs for kids.

Today, they held a class called, “I’m T-Rex” for four to six-year-olds. During the class, they learned about the T-Rex by reading books and doing crafts.

The kids did three different crafts. They made a T-Rex stick puppet, colored a hatching egg with a baby T-Rex in it and made molds of other dinosaurs looking like fossils.

After their crafts, the kids went into a different room and went on an egg hunt searching for different dinosaurs.

The next event for four to six-year-olds is in three weeks, Tuesday, July 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. The theme will be Curious George, pancakes and ice cream.