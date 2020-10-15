Digital Exclusive: How to trick-or-treat safely on Halloween

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The CDC released safety guidelines for Halloween that will lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The CDC recommends these tips for those who will be trick-or-treating.

Having a cloth mask that matches your costume, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and carrying hand sanitizer.

Folks handing out treats are encouraged to give them outdoors, if possible, to wash their hands before handling treats, and to wear a mask.

The CDC states that a costume mask is NOT a substitute for a cloth mask and to not wear both at the same time.

High risk activities that are to be avoided, according to the CDC, include attending crowded indoor costume parties and traditional trick-or-treating.

Other possible activities to do for Halloween include pumpkin carving outside, decorating the home or admiring the neighbors decorations.

