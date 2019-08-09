Digital Exclusive: How to see gambling addiction and what to do

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Now that sports betting is becoming legal in Iowa, KCAU 9’s Digital Team spoke with a therapist on the sings and dangers of gambling addiction, and what to do if you or someone you know are suffering from gambling addiction.

Gambling addiction is just like any other addiction. There are signs and symptoms associated with it. There is also lots of help readily available for those addicted to gambling.

There are signs that stick out with gambling addiction. Some of the more notable signs include, but are not limited to:

Spending money you don’t have Putting yourself in credit card debt

Increased criminal activity The temptation to steal items for monetary value increase; as well as stealing money in general

Selling personal items for monetary value

Compulsion to gamble Having the feeling that you need to gamble



People who experience gambling addiction are often tied with other mental health-related problems such as substance abuse, depression, anxiety, alcoholism/ alcohol use, and other mental health-related illnesses.

There is a lot of support available for people who are experiencing a gambling addiction. Help varies depending on the severity of the addiction, but it is out there for everyone.

Some help for gambling addiction includes: