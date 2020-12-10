Digital Exclusive: How to protect your pets from Christmas decorations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In preparation for Christmas, which is almost two weeks away, people are starting to put up their Christmas decorations.

Those holiday decorations can actually be harmful to your pets, such as pine needles from live Christmas trees, standing water in the live tree stand, mistletoe, and holly.

Pine needles from live Christmas trees are very dangerous for animals, if it gets in their paws or digested. Pet owners should vacuum around the tree daily to keep their pets safe.

If there’s water standing in the live Christmas tree stands, it can cause bacteria to be in the water. One way to keep animals out of the stand is to cover the water with tinfoil.

“Some people have put a barrier around their Christmas tree. You can do a baby gate or some kind of barrier to keep your pet away from the tree, as well. A good thing too [is] anchoring your tree, as simple as doing fish line and a ceiling block,” said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society.

Kelly Erie, volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society, said pet owners need to think about this when putting the decorations up because it can help save their pets from going to the vet’s office.

She said also keep holiday plants, such as mistletoe and holly, out of the reach of animals because it’s very toxic for them.

One of the decorations that can be dangerous for pets is ribbons from Christmas presents. If the ribbons are swallowed, they can cause blockage in their stomach and intestines.

“If it’s a glass ornament, if a pet would happen to break it, they could either get cuts on their paws or if they try to chew on them, it could cause cuts inside their mouths. If digested, it could cause intestinal issues,” said Erie.

Another holiday decoration dangerous for pets is tinsel on the Christmas tree. Cats are curious when it comes to shinny, bright, and waving objects, which makes them attracted to tinsel. If they swallow the tinsel, it can also cause a blockage in their stomach.

Erie mentions to keep electrical plugs and wires out of the pets reach because if they chew into the wire, it can be deadly for them.

Everyone should enjoy putting up the Christmas decorations but also keep their pets in mind too and prepare them for the holiday.

For more information on holiday pet safety tips, click here.