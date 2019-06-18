Digital Exclusive: How to prevent your pets from getting fleas and ticks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the weather getting warmer, fleas and ticks are starting to come out. Keeping your pets protected from fleas and ticks should be a monthly routine.

Pet Smart’s dog trainer, Tiffanie, explains the different types of flea and tick applications.

Some different medications you can try are topical applications, flea and tick collars, sprays to protect your home and chewables. Most of these flea and tick medications are monthly doses and need to be reapplied or administered every month.