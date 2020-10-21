Digital Exclusive: How to lower your heating bills during Energy Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The weather is getting cooler which means Siouxlanders are turning up the heat.

But overusing the furnace may be costing you a lot of money.

“Heat will move up and down as well as sideways and so wherever it is colder, then the heat will migrate to try to equalize the temperature,” said Charese Yanney, owner of Guaranteed Roofing and Siding.

Charese Yanney has been working at Guaranteed Roofing for nearly 50 years and gave some tips on how folks can insulate their homes.

“The areas that will get the coldest is usually your basement, so one thing to do would be to go around the edge of your basement, all the way around the foundation, and make sure that there’s batting insulation between the sill and the frame of the house,” said Yanney.

Yanney said heat can also escape through old or bad windows. Her solution to this is a simple one.

“New windows; if you can’t afford new windows, take some plastic sheeting. There’s materials that you can buy from like a Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Menards. It’s a plastic film that you put on a window and take a hair dryer and stretch it and that will seal it. That’s the least expensive way,” said Yanney.

