Digital Exclusive: How heart attack symptoms differ between men and women

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Someone suffers from a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States, according to the American Heart Association.
Heart attacks can be a scary experience for you and your loved ones. However, the American Heart Association mentioned that by knowing more about heart attacks, you can live a longer, healthier life.
The association describes a heart attack is when oxygen is cut off from the heart muscle.
According to the American Heart Association, heart attack symptoms are different for men and women. Though some of the symptoms are similar, women have double the symptoms.
The four symptoms for men include the following:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Jaw, neck or back pain
- Squeezing chest pressure or pain
- Shortness of breath
Women, on the other hand, have eight symptoms that include:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Jaw, neck or upper back pain
- Chest pain, but not always
- Pain or pressure in lower chest or upper abdomen
- Shortness of breath
- Fainting
- Indigestion
- Extreme fatigue
If you think you’re having a heart attack, call 911 and never try to diagnose yourself.
For more information on heart attacks, click here.