Digital Exclusive: How heart attack symptoms differ between men and women

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Someone suffers from a heart attack every 40 seconds in the United States, according to the American Heart Association.

Heart attacks can be a scary experience for you and your loved ones. However, the American Heart Association mentioned that by knowing more about heart attacks, you can live a longer, healthier life.

The association describes a heart attack is when oxygen is cut off from the heart muscle.

According to the American Heart Association, heart attack symptoms are different for men and women. Though some of the symptoms are similar, women have double the symptoms.

The four symptoms for men include the following:

Nausea or vomiting

Jaw, neck or back pain

Squeezing chest pressure or pain

Shortness of breath

Women, on the other hand, have eight symptoms that include:

Nausea or vomiting

Jaw, neck or upper back pain

Chest pain, but not always

Pain or pressure in lower chest or upper abdomen

Shortness of breath

Fainting

Indigestion

Extreme fatigue

If you think you’re having a heart attack, call 911 and never try to diagnose yourself.

