Digital Exclusive: Hope Streets of Siouxland renamed in honor of Frank LaMere

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hope Streets of Siouxland has been renamed in honor of the late Frank LaMere.

The all-male sober living facility announced on Tuesday in a ceremony with its residences and LaMere’s family present.

“Frank [LaMere]’s legacy is really about helping the community, leaving it a better place than we found it, and helping individuals, especially in the Native American community, find resources and support to help them get better and get well in a different way than we been able to in the past,” said Sara Johnson, program director at Hope Streets of Siouxland.

Hope Streets opened on June 18, 2019, which was two days after LaMere died.

He was a part of a group that includes the Siouxland Street Project, Regina Roth, and the Transitional Services of Iowa that came together to create the facility.

“Well, Frank was an integral part of the start of that, actually. He was a co-chair of [Hope Streets of Siouxland] board. Just knowing the passion that Frank had for homeless issues, Native issues in the area. It’s just an honor for him, definitely, and it’s an honor for the family,” said Tony Wood, Frank’s nephew, and Hope Starts board member.

Hope Streets unveiled a plaque to honor the legacy of LaMere. The facility decided to change its name after his death.

“Probably about August of last year, we know we were going to rename it but we had to wait a one-year period of grieving, in a Native American tradition-wise. That’s why we waited until August and then obviously the pandemic kind of put it back a little bit as well,” said Wood.

The sober living facility will continue to keep LaMere’s mission alive.

“We’re going to keep moving forward. We’re going to keep pushing the envelope and we want to continue making strides in the community to do the next right thing and continue to build on the success that we already have,” said Johnson.

