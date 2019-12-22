Digital Exclusive: Holidays are no excuse for drunk driving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over 4,000 people have died in drunk driving crashes during the month of December between 2013 and 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

They also stated that in 2018 there were 285 drunk-driving-related fatal crashes during Christmas and New Year’s.

During the holiday season, it is important to be alert while driving to ensure the safety of not only yourself but other drivers around you.

The NHTSA wants every driver to be responsible and to have a plan.

Plan a safe and sober ride home before drinking alcohol.

Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking.

If you’re hosting a party with alcohol, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see a drunk driver, call law enforcement.

Officials will continue to commit to eliminating drunk driving through research, public awareness campaigns and State safety grant programs. The administration will continue to do these until there are zero drunk-driving crashes on the roadways.

