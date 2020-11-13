Digital Exclusive: Holiday tradition returns to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The cooling weather means a holiday tradition is here once again.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland kicked off their Season of Giving at the Southern Hills Mall this afternoon with their “Ring for Bling” promotion.

“Riddle’s is once again sponsoring our ‘Ring for Bling’ promotion and what that is, is for every two hours someone volunteers to ring the bell, they get entered into a drawing to win jewelry from Riddle’s Jewelry, as well as Gunderson’s and Pioneer Pickers,” said Capt. Chris Clarke of the Salvation Army of Siouxland.

The promotion begins the organization’s Red Kettle campaign, where volunteers will be ringing bells around Sioux City to raise money for charity.

“So, for bell ringing, we’re looking for about 1,000 people to sign up and that will really help us out to meet our goal,” said Capt. Clarke.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland is aiming to raise $300,000 this year to help folks affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations can either be made at the Red Kettle or the Salvation Army website.

“We know the need is greater, but we know we’re also living in some tough times, so we really need to make that goal, it’s very important. And we’ll be looking for other ways, as well, in the beginning of the year to add more fundraisers because we know that we’ve been helping more people, so we’ll need more money to be able to keep that momentum going,” said Capt. Clarke.

Folks interested in volunteering can call the Salvation Army at 712-255-8836 or click here.