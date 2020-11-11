Digital Exclusive: History of Veterans Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November 11 is Veterans Day, and for America, it’s to honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans Day was first celebrated on November 11, 1919, one year after World War I ended, when President Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the day as Armistice Day.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Congress officially recognized the end of World War I in 1926 and made it an official holiday in 1938 to honor veterans of the First World War.

In 1954 after the Korean War, Congress, at the urge of the veterans service organizations, took the word “Armistice” out and replaced it with “Veterans.” On June 1, 1954, November 11 became a day to honor the American veterans of all wars.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the Uniform Holiday Bill was signed in 1968 to ensure three-day weekends for federal employees by celebrating four national holidays, including Veterans Day, on Mondays.

This decision was to grow the economy, encouraging cultural and recreational activities, and travel over the extended weekends.

When Veterans Day was celebrated under the new law on October 25, 1971, it caused much confusion. Most states didn’t agree with the decision and continued to celebrate the holiday on November 11.

On September 25, 1975, President Ford signed Public Law 94-97 to move Veterans Day back to November 11, starting in 1978.

The importance of Veterans Day is to honor and thank those who have served their country, whether in war or in peace, dead or alive, for their sacrifices.