Digital Exclusive: Historic land auction in western Iowa

WASHTA, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowans gathered in Washta earlier today to take part in a historical land auction.

“This particular auction was about a donation from a gal by the name of Beverly Hiller Living Trust who donated the land that we sold 230 acres to the Siouxland Community Foundation,” said Bruce Brock, owner and auctioneer at Brock Auction Company, Inc.

The auction was for the land that surrounds the Grand Meadow Heritage Center that showcases the farming history in the Midwest.

“So Beverly Hiller left her estate gift to us in order to administer and distribute profits from it to the Grand Meadow Heritage Center,” said Katie Roberts, executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

The estate includes 230 acres of land that was sold for $9,250 per acre earlier today making this a very unique auction.

“Brock Auction is actually the ones who said it’s not very often that land of this size and of this good of soil quality comes for auction, especially in a way that is gifted to a non-profit for the benefit of– it’s gifted to the Siouxland Community Foundation for the benefit of a non-profit. So, this was a very generous gift, it’s a very sizeable land auction, and so for our corner of Iowa, this is a really historic event,” said Roberts.

The proceeds made during the auction will go to Grand Meadows over the next 20 years.

