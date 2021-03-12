Digital Exclusive: Hillview Recreation Area teaches kids outdoor survival

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Students in Plymouth County are learning outdoor survival skills over at the Hillview Recreation Area.

AmeriCorp volunteer, Madalyn Hewitt runs a class called “The Hungerford Games” that meets once a month and teaches kids skills like shelter building, navigating, and starting a fire.

“Today we have a guest speaker coming where they’re going to learn how to set traps, learn a little bit about trapping, the etiquette behind trapping, and then we’re going to go out today and we’re going to forage around for spring foliage,” said Madalyn Hewitt, AmeriCorp volunteer at the Plymouth County Conservation Board.

Hewitt said these classes have been a great way to get kids back outside and the response from them has been generally positive.

“We’ve had a whole year of being bottled up. It’s time to get outside, it’s time to get back to nature and learn how to do these basic skills,” said Hewitt.

Their last class will be held sometime in April.