Digital Exclusive: Helpful tips on tick prevention

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With summer just around the corner, more people are enjoying the nice weather outdoors, but so are the ticks. There are a few different things you can do to protect yourself from tick bites while enjoying outdoor activities in your back yard or in wooded areas.

KCAU 9 spoke with Vijaya Subramanian, MD of MercyOne Singing Hills Family Practice about the measures people can take to help prevent tick bites.

“Ticks are actually most active during the summer months, especially from April to September,” Subramanian said.

With it being June, we are in the middle of tick season. Ticks are known to hang out in all sorts of areas including:

Grassy areas

Brushy areas

Wooded areas

Your own back yard

But don’t worry, there are a few things you can do to prevent getting bitten by a tick. A few things you can do are:

Wear clothes treated with permethrin

Use EPA approved insect repellents

Wear pants and long sleeves

If walking on trails, stay towards the middle of the trail, don’t walk along the edge where you can brush up against tall grasses or even shrubs.

Just keep in mind that there are no vaccines for tick-borne illnesses, so taking preventative measures is important. Lastly, always remember to check your clothes AND body after spending time outdoors.