Digital Exclusive: Having good mental self-care during the Christmas holiday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With Christmas coming up in two weeks, people are dealing with a larger amount of stress now more than ever.

The increased stress, or holiday stress, at this time of year can include factors such as preparing holiday meals, getting together with family, and the winter months.

“People want to do a lot of them. Usually, it’s positive [stress], working on their home, making it nicely decorated for guests, and buying the right Christmas gifts for the loved ones,” said Rigpa Shunya, Siouxland Community Health Center.

Rigpa Shunya, a nurse practitioner at Siouxland Community Health Center, said constant negative stress could be extremely harmful for your brain and your mental health.

There are many things everyone can do to mentally self-care, but it depends on what works for them and enjoy doing.

“Whether it’s looking at your physical health, everybody needs to eat healthy, exercise, drink enough water, try to get a good amount of sleep, but then you could do your other things if you’re into coloring, drawing,” said Allison Koch, Siouxland Mental Health Center.

Allison Koch, intake therapist at Siouxland Mental Health Center, said it’s important to take care of your mental health during the holiday because it will also help you with your physical health.

Another way to care for yourself, mentally, is mindfulness and awareness meditation, which gives a stressful mind an anchor to come back to what’s happening in the moment.

“Bring the mind to the breath because breath is an occurrence in the present moment. The breath will connect us to our immediate present environment and the physical body. So be in the present moment instead of getting taking over by stressful thoughts, feelings, and emotions,” said Shunya.

Koch mentions people need little mental breaks every now and then to be more mentally prepared during this time of the year.

“If we’re go, go, go with work and shopping, and preparing for Christmas and all that, that gets to be a lot. So, we all need to take little breaks and do these different coping skills or these things you enjoy doing,” said Koch.

Shunya adds that being stressed in a bad way is unnecessary and doesn’t add anything good to the holidays. Releasing the negative aspects of stress will help everyone be able to celebrate a good Christmas.