Digital Exclusive: Handmade dollhouse to be raffled off to help homeless animals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society is raffling a handmade dollhouse to raise money for homeless animals in Siouxland.

The humane society does not receive outside funding and heavily relies on private donations, raffles and fundraisers.

Just in time for Christmas, they are getting ready to raffle off a handmade dollhouse.

“This dollhouse, in particular, was donated from the family of Pamella Lowe and they thought this is where she would want it to go. It has like older antique fixtures and dolls and stuff inside of it. It was handmade and been in her family for some time so they graciously donated it to us. We were thinking of the best way to make the most money out of it and we decided to go ahead and do a raffle in conjunction with our Paws n Claws event,” Missie Fischer of the Siouxland Humane Society explained.

Fischer mentioned that all the proceeds stay at the humane society to help the animals.

“We appreciate anyone’s support, big or small,” Fischer states.

Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and are on sale from now through November 29. The dollhouse will be raffled off on December 2. Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling the Siouxland Humane Society at 712-252-2614 ext. 0 or by clicking here.

