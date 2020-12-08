Digital Exclusive: Hand soap vs hand sanitizer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials advised folks to keep their hands clean to slow the spread of the virus.

The CDC recommended washing with soap and water for 20 seconds or using sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Hand sanitizer is great for when soap and water isn’t readily available, but they don’t eliminate all germs.

Washing with soap and water is the most effective method for eliminating germs due to the molecules in any form of soap.

Every virus is protected by a layer of oil that is resistant to water, but soap contains molecules that are both attracted to water and oil.

Whenever we wash our hands, the soap molecules attach to the virus’ outer layer, breaks it apart, and gets flushed down the drain.

It doesn’t happen instantly; the soap molecules need 20 seconds of friction to effectively break apart the virus’ layer.

Any type of hand soap will work: bar, liquid, anti-bacterial, scented, etc. They all will have the same results.