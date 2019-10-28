Digital Exclusive: Halloween safety tips for drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Halloween is only a few days away and it is important for everyone to stay safe.

Last Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation stating Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1 will be Halloween Safety Week in Iowa.

In addition to it being the start of Halloween Safety Week in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Saftey has released some helpful reminders to keep everyone safe.

Safety tips for children include:

Stay with adults or a designated older, responsible youth

Stay on sidewalks

Cross streets in crosswalks

Add reflective tape to customers

Safety tips for motorists:

Be prepared to stop for kids

Slow down and watch for kids coming from driveways and parked cars

Get rid of distracting devices while driving

Don’t drive impaired as ti will slow your reaction time

Remove valuables and lock your vehicle if leaving it unattended

Safety tips for parents:

Don’t drink while walking with kids when trick or treating

Use fire retardant and reflective materials when making homemade costumes

Travel in well-known areas

Only go to houses that are well lit

Safety tips for homeowners: