Digital Exclusive: Halloween safety tips for drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Halloween is only a few days away and it is important for everyone to stay safe.
Last Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation stating Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1 will be Halloween Safety Week in Iowa.
In addition to it being the start of Halloween Safety Week in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Saftey has released some helpful reminders to keep everyone safe.
Safety tips for children include:
- Stay with adults or a designated older, responsible youth
- Stay on sidewalks
- Cross streets in crosswalks
- Add reflective tape to customers
Safety tips for motorists:
- Be prepared to stop for kids
- Slow down and watch for kids coming from driveways and parked cars
- Get rid of distracting devices while driving
- Don’t drive impaired as ti will slow your reaction time
- Remove valuables and lock your vehicle if leaving it unattended
Safety tips for parents:
- Don’t drink while walking with kids when trick or treating
- Use fire retardant and reflective materials when making homemade costumes
- Travel in well-known areas
- Only go to houses that are well lit
Safety tips for homeowners:
- Use battery-powered candles
- Watch for children in around driveways when returning home
- Keep overhead garage doors closed if not around