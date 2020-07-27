Digital Exclusive: Grandview Park Bandshell vandalized for the second time this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the second time this summer, a Sioux City historic site was vandalized. It occurred during the overnight hours of Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Even though Grandview Park’s Bandshell can be painted over again, the issue is deeper than unwanted spray paint.

“It’s important for us to keep the integrity intact of the Bandshell,” said Matt Salvatore, Director of the Sioux City Parks & Recreation.

“In fact, it’s more of an assault on the community because it’s such a culturally significant site,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said the words “No Justice No Peace” and a phrase that’s associated with an anti-police slur were spray-painted on the bandshell.

“It’s there to celebrate the arts and music. For people to graffitied it, to promote whatever cause they think they’re promoting, kinda takes away from that,” said Sgt. McClure.

Salvatore said crews repainted the Bandshell by 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

“But it’s disappointing, and we are motivated now to get some security cameras installed and make sure if things like this continue in the future that we will find the people and press charges right away,” said Salvatore.

While the Police Department tries to patrol the park as frequently as they can, Salvatore says the Parks & Recreation Department doesn’t have the resources to keep an eye out on every single park in the city.

“Unfortunately, we can’t be everywhere at once. So, we have to rely on the community to help us keep an eye on things and also report it to us when things are happening,” said Sgt. McClure.

SCPD adds that they may look into some other measures to try and protect the Bandshell.

“We have security cameras at a few of our parks, but it’s a budget issue. You have the cost of the cameras, the cost of recording, and storing all that data,” said Salvatore.

The Sioux City Police Department doesn’t have a suspect at this time.

If anyone has information on the recent vandalism on the Bandshell, please contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

