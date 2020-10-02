Digital Exclusive: Gov. Reynolds visits Frank LaMere’s Hope Street House

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s not every day the Governor of Iowa comes to visit Siouxland, specifically here in Sioux City.

Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop at Frank LaMere’s Hope Street House as a part of her 99 County Tour on Friday morning.

“There’s a tremendous need out there so it helps me elevate what they’re doing, talk about the opportunities that exist here and maybe get more individuals interested in helping to contribute, to help grow it. They need something like this for women,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The governor was shown a tour of the building and spoke to board members about how the sobriety home is making a difference in those who live there.

She even talked to some of the residents about their experiences at Frank LaMere’s Hope Street House.

“The support system from each other is a big part of getting through sobriety. I thought the way that the house was ran and the accountability piece of it was really an important piece and it’s working,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The facility is a sober living home in the Siouxland area which is for men only.

Kevin, a resident at Frank LaMere’s Hope Street House, said Governor Reynolds’ visit was important because it helps take away the assumption folks in the community put on those who are in recovery.

“I feel like for me personally, it was a blessing because they were talking about how we need that exterior support from people higher in the community,” said Kevin, a resident at Frank LaMere’s Hope Street House.

He even adds Friday has been seven months since his recovery began and got a job after living at the sobriety home for two months.

The biggest takeaway Kevin took from the visit is how the governor understands where the men in the facility are and what they’re trying to do.

“If we got somebody on our side that can understand, has knowledge of what us guys have been struggling with have been through that we’ll have somebody who has that understanding that some people may lack,” said Kevin, a resident at Frank LaMere’s Hope Street House.

Frank LaMere’s Hope Street House has officially moved seven men from the facility into full-time housing.

Her visit to the sober living home was the first to two stops in Siouxland on Friday with the second one being at a TestIowa site in Le Mars.

