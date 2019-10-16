Digital Exclusive: Goodwill of the Great Plains to host job fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Goodwill of the Great Plains and the Mary J. Treglia Community House are teaming up together to help people get employed.

On Thursday, they will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gymnasium of Mary J. Treglia Community House.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Trisha Sadler, manager of Goodwill of the Great Plains, about why this event is important to the community.

“This type of event allows job seekers to interact with the employers where a lot of times they struggle because you have to apply online,” said Sadler.

She went on to explain some of those people do not have access to a computer or just simply do not know how to use one.

The event also lets the community know that the Goodwill of the Great Plains has a career center available to them that can help them apply for jobs or check work emails.

Over ten different companies will be there looking for employers.

“There will be at least 13 different employers that will be coming to have individuals look for jobs and talk to them about any potential employment,” Sadler mentioned.

All the companies that will be there are as followed:

FED EX

North Central states regional Council of Carpenters

Crossroads of Western Iowa

Empirical

Job Corp

G4S

J&L Staffing

Seaboard Triumph Foods

Tyson Foods

Premium Iowa Pork

Owen Industries

Short Staffed

Premier Bank Card

Sadler added, “They can come and just maybe practice because a lot of times that is a hard thing doing the interview.”