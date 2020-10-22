Digital Exclusive: Go nuts on your diet on National Nut Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today is National Nut Day.

This day is all about encouraging people to pick healthier snacks.

Nuts contain many vitamins and minerals for a healthy diet, such as vitamin E, protein, and fiber.

According to WebMD, nuts can lower bad cholesterol and help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Peanuts, pecan, macadamias, and almonds are among the healthiest nuts.

There are many nut recipes online for a healthy and nutritious meal.

Latest Stories