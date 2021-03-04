Digital Exclusive: Glass recycling resumes after 2-week delay

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can now dispose of their empty glass bottles now that the warm weather has melted most of the snow.

Sioux City Environmental Services Division delayed the disposal of glass recycling bins by about two weeks.

According to city officials, the reason for the delay was because the plows piled up snow in front of the containers.

This made the disposal trucks unable to reach the bins.

There are currently six drop-off locations where Siouxlanders can recycle their glass.

People can find the drop-off locations by clicking here.