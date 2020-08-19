Digital Exclusive: Girls Inc. offering in-person, virtual classes for Fall semester

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Fall Semester is almost in full swing with many schools opting to teach virtually and with limited capacity. The Girls Inc. of Sioux City is offering their help to students who signed up for virtual classes.

The organization which normally offers classes after school hours will be launching full-time classes this year for students in the Siouxland area. The staff will be using a similar model to their Summer program with a few changes.

“Well it’s interesting, what we’re going to do is very much like what we did in the summer. We’re gonna offer in-person classes so that working parents have childcare, but then we’re adding a layer to that. And that layer is that girls who are signed up for virtual learning through the school district, we will be tuning in to those classes by age so that they will not miss anything in school,” said Mandy Engel-Cartie, Executive Director of Girls Inc.

What that means is that students who signed up for their school’s virtual classes will be able to attend them through Girls Inc. on top of the in-person classes the organization will still be holding. The program is for girls in kindergarten up to 5th Grade.

With coronavirus still present, schools have had to make some changes to how they operate based on the CDC guidelines, such as virtual learning or reduced classrooms. Girls Inc. hopes to give families peace of mind through their program.

“Well, that’s really why we’re hoping to help with schools as well as families. We know that there are lots and lots of children in schools. To follow social distancing guidelines can be extremely tricky in this time with such a huge body of students,” said Engel-Cartie.

Despite the challenges ahead, Mandy remains optimistic.

“We’re hoping for the best possible outcome for the Fall. Lots of learning. Lots of interaction. Lots of activity. With a heavy heavy emphasis on safety,” said Engel-Cartie.

For more information, visit the Girls Inc. website or call (712) 252-1088.

Latest Stories