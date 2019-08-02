Digital Exclusive: Getting your children ready for the school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With back to school season in full swing and that first day of school quickly approaching, KCAU 9’s Digital Team has some important and helpful tips to make the transition from summer vacation to starting school.

Our Digital Team spoke with Kim Stowe, NP Family Nurse Practitioner from MercyOne Singing Hills family practice about how to get your child back on a school schedule.

Some of the helpful hints and reminders she shared with our Digital Team include:

Proper Sleep Habits 10-12 hours of sleep is recommended for children between the ages of 6 and 12 8-10 hours of sleep is recommended for teenagers

Proper Sleep Hygiene Going to bed at the same time every night Setting an alarm for the same time every morning INCLUDING on the weekends. Stowe says it is important to keep your sleep schedule the same whether you have school on that day or not.

Turning off electronics at least an hour before bed This helps your brain relax and wind down, which also helps you fall asleep and get the proper rest needed.

Going back to a healthier diet Adding fruits and vegetables to their lunches and/ or including them in your family dinners.

Keep exercising Exercise helps your brain stay active during the day, and helps you learn better.

Don’t forget to get those school required vaccines and physicals Stowe recommends getting an appointment for vaccines and physicals now due to the influx of patients during the back to school season.



Stowe stressed that getting all this started now will help get your children back on their routine for school before it’s too late. Waiting to start this will add stress and some sleepless nights because of having to make that adjustment for the school year.