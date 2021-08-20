Digital Exclusive: Game convention makes ‘magical’ return

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxlanders of all ages can head downtown this weekend for Sioux City’s Games Con, featuring games of nearly every genre.

From Friday to Sunday, families can attend Sioux City’s first game convention since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event Coordinator Bart Miller said the volunteer-run convention features games of all types and genres. He said there are games that range from role-playing games, board games, card games, video games, and more.

“Whatever appeals to you, there is a game out there for it,” said Miller, “You just got to get down here and get connected with the right people who share the love of the same stuff and have a tabletop adventure together.”

Miller said there will be events including a live-action foam-sword fight, video game tournaments, and live auctions.

“Our big major event is the [Dungeons and Dragons] epic, where we’ll have 8 D&D tables all in an adventure at the same time, people all doing coordinated things to try and conquer some big bad evil thing.”

The event will take place at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple on 820 Nebraska Street, and kids under the age of 18 get in free.

Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a paying adult; weekend passes are $25 and single-day passes are $15.

The game convention will be open Friday from 12 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Miller said their charitable organization exists to promote gaming as a family pass time in the tri-state area, so the convention is alcohol-free to keep the event all-age inclusive.

Visit Sioux City’s Tabletop Gamers Facebook page for updates over the weekend.