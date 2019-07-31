Digital Exclusive: fun events for all ages at Woodbury County Fair

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Fair held in Moville, has started and KCAU 9’s Digital Team stopped there to show you some of the many fun events you can attend.

KCAU 9’s Digital Team checked out some of the different things you can do that is fun for all ages.

The fair has many options for the family to have fun.

You can start your day at the fair by visiting the Iowa History Mobile Museum, located just south of Old Town.

After KCAU 9’s Digital Team visited the mobile museum, they checkout out some of the other things from the educational pop up talks, to holding alligators, watching the chainsaw carver and more.

The Woodbury County Fair kicked off this afternoon and will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, August 4.

For a full schedule of events, you can visit the Woodbury County Fair website to see times and locations; as well as, if the event is free or not.