Digital Exclusive: Free little libraries help children find books to read

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are free little libraries across Sioux City and South Sioux City where young kids can find books to read.

Matt Ohman, executive director of Siouxland Human Investment Partnership, said having the Free Book Library in 12 different places around the community gives parents the opportunity to read to their children.

“We just want kids to engage with their caregivers more. We want parents to be able to read to their kids, even if they can’t read themselves. They can certainly look through books with their children and engage them in that way. Then, hopefully, they’ll come to school ready to learn,” said Matt Ohman, Siouxland Human Investment Partnership.

Express Laundry has a Free Book Library in all three of its locations, two in Sioux City and one in South Sioux City.

“The 0-3 Initiative folks had reached out to me, just basically, we’re a captive audience when folks are doing laundry. A lot of families come in with little kids. So, it was a great opportunity to kind of pair up, give our customers something to do for their little ones, especially, and then share the love of reading,” said Amanda Beller, co-owner of Express Laundry.

Ohman added the purpose of the free book library is that children are in places where they gather with their parents. Kids can get a book, improve their reading skills, and do it as a family.

“There’s no limit on the number of books that kids can take. So, our hope is that they’ll have a large reading library at home. They will start to engage at home as well and read at home. So our hope is that through all of that there’s going to be a lot more literacy in our community,” said Ohman.

The Free Book Library has received books from donations by D2 Worldwide, United Way of Siouxland, and people that see them and bring books in themselves.

“And an appreciation for learning something that’s kind of outside of their world. So, it’s really fun because we know that’s an important piece towards helping them become, you know, contributing members of society and it starts with reading,” said Liz Roscovius, director of global communications at D2 Worldwide.

For more information on Free Book Library, click here.

Latest Stories